Brothers and Sisters alum Dave Annable has been cast opposite Renée Zellweger, Jane Levy and Blake Jenner in What/If, a social thriller anthology drama series for Netflix. Joining the Mike Kelley series in a recurring role is Louis Herthum (Westworld).

Written by Kelley, directed by Phillip Noyce and produced by Page Fright, Atlas Entertainment and Compari Entertainment, a division of Robert Zemeckis’ ImageMovers, in association with Warner Bros. Television, What/If explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

Shutterstock

The 10-episode first season focuses on two struggling newlyweds, Lisa (Levy) and Sean (Jenner). who accept a powerful woman’s (Zellweger) ethically perilous proposition to secure a badly needed financial windfall.

Annable will play Dr. Ian Harris. His series credits also include Red Band Society. He was most recently seen on paramount Network’s Yellowstone. He is repped by UTA and manager Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment.

In his first major TV role since the end of his arc on HBO’s Westworld, Herthum will play Foster, Anne’s (Zellweger) imposing driver and right hand man. On the big screen, Herthum will next be seen in Lionsgate’s I Still See You and Screen Gems’ Cadaver. He’s repped by AKA Talent Agency and Main Title Entertainment.

What/If was created by Kelley and further developed into a series by Kelley and his producing partner Melissa Loy and Atlas Entertainment’s Alex Gartner. Kelley serves as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer. Kelley and Loy executive produce with Gartner and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, and Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke for Compari Entertainment. Compari’s Jackie Levine is co-executive producer.