Former WGA East president Michael Winship, who guided the guild through the tumultuous 2007-08 writers strike, has been elected to its Council, along with nine others. Winship served as president for five consecutive two-year terms – starting just before the strike and ending in September 2017.

Winship, a veteran news and documentary writer, was one of 11 candidates vying for seven freelance seats on the Council. The other freelancers elected are Monica Lee Bellais and Kaitlin Fontana, along with incumbents Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, A.M. Homes, Christopher Kyle and Kyle Bradstreet.

Elected as staff members are incumbents Gail Lee and Kathy McGee, and Kelly Stout. The guild did not release the vote totals.

The Council elections are divided into two categories: freelance and staff. Freelance members work in film, television and new media, while staff members work in TV, radio and digital news shops. Those elected will serve two-year terms.