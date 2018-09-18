Sometimes, even an android can be lost for words.

Thandie Newton, who plays sentient artificial life form Maeve Millay on HBO’s Westworld, had a very human reaction to her win in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series category, stumbling a bit when it came to her acceptance.

“I don’t even believe in God, but I will thank her tonight,” said Newton. “I am so blessed.”

Newton has her first win in her second Emmy nomination. She was previously nominated for her role as Maeve at last year’s Emmys.

Newton had the perfect birthday gift for her daughter, who turned 18 today. She beat out an impressive field of contenders, including Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things, and Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel for The Handmaid’s Tale.