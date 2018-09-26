EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Tucker has been added to the Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie’s Angels reboot, which will focus on the next generation of elite crime-fighting detectives. Tucker joins Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Naomi Scott, Luis Gerardo Méndez, as well as both Patrick Stewart and Banks playing Bosley characters.

Sony’s Columbia Pictures is releasing the pic, based on the original 1970s ABC series, which was followed by two films: Charlie’s Angels (2000) and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003). Since the original films, The Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients with offices and highly-trained teams worldwide. This film focuses on one of those teams.

Banks and Jay Basu wrote the latest draft of the script with earlier drafts by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas. Banks and Max Handelman will produce via their Brownstone Productions shingle, along with Doug Belgrad, who is also co-financing through his 2.0 Entertainment, and Elizabeth Cantillon. The film is slated to hit theaters September 27, 2019.

Tucker’s last appearance in a studio film was in the 2010 Lionsgate film, The Next Three Days, which also starred Banks. He has since starred in DirecTV’s short-lived acclaimed series Kingdom, recurred on the last season of HBO’s hit drama, Westworld, and appears in the second season of the FX drama, Snowfall, which is currently airing. In addition, Tucker will serve as a series regular on the forthcoming Showtime drama City on a Hill with Kevin Bacon and executive produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

He’s repped by UTA and Management 360.