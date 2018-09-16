When Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Caroline, Weather Channel reporter Mike Seidel was out in the storm reporting live. As he struggled to maintain his balance against the high winds and rain, Seidel says, “This is about as nasty as it’s been.” Meanwhile, two men can be seen in the background strolling casually with no effort in the rain. The video has since gone viral and Seidel is being accused of exaggerating.

The Weather Channel made a statement to the Washington Post in regards to the video (which can be watched below) saying: “It’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted.”

As people accuse Seidel of being overly dramatic, the Associated Press has reported that as of Saturday, the death toll as a result of the hurricane has risen to 11. This comes a day after 90 mph winds and torrential rain came down on North Carolina, making rivers rise to record levels. Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate and the flooding for the next few days can be the most destructive in the state’s history.