EXCLUSIVE: Montreal-headquartered WatchMojo has signed with ICM Partners for representation as the company looks to accelerate growth and financing strategies in media and entertainment. At the same time, the video content producer, publisher and syndicator has added former DMG Entertainment exec Chris Fenton to its board as advisor.

WatchMojo was founded by Ashkan Karbasfrooshan and launched its first YouTube channel just over 10 years ago. Since then, it has built an audience of over 25M subscribers and 115M monthly unique views. It boasts over 19,000 original videos on pop culture and infotainment and its Top 10 lists have generated over 12B all-time views, per the company. With offices in Montreal, New York, Los Angeles and London, WatchMojo maintains 35 wholly-owned channels on YouTube, along with growing audiences on Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat.

Fenton is the former Motion Picture Group President and General Manager of DMG who exited the company in February. He has since been advising Congress on CFIUS and China trade issues as Trustee of the US-Asia Institute as well as advising and consulting other industry groups and companies.

CEO Karbasfrooshan says, “As we round out our executive team, we are excited to welcome an experienced leader and proven executive as an advisor, along with the senior counsel of ICM. Chris Fenton’s experience in buying and building global entertainment businesses is critical as we chart the next chapter for WatchMojo.”

Says Fenton, “Ash built an innovative global digital content creator into one of the most profitable businesses in the digital media and web video landscape. It’s an honor to help WatchMojo expand both its YouTube footprint and other global distribution platforms while also forging strategic partnerships and business initiatives that greatly enhance scalability and profits.”