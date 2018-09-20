The Oscar-winning duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are tuning up to compose the music for Watchmen, HBO’s upcoming DC superhero series from Damon Lindelof.

The pair won their Oscar for scoring 2010’s The Social Network and also have worked on such films as Patriots Day, Gone Girl, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and climate-change documentary Before the Flood, along with last year’s PBS documentary The Vietnam War. Reznor founded the influential industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails, which broke out with its 1994 album The Downward Spiral, and Ross worked on the group’s 2000s albums before becoming a full-fledged member in 2016.

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own. It stars Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers and Dylan Schombing.

Lindelof is exec producing Watchmen alongside Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams and Joseph Iberti. Kassell also directs the pilot, and Williams directs other episodes. The series is produced by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Reznor and Ross are repped by WME and Silva Artist Management.