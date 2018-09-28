After a wild day Thursday that saw emotional testimony from Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, the Senate Judiciary Committee reconvened this morning on Capitol Hill to debate and vote on approving Donald Trump’s nominee to the High Court. That vote is expected to commence at 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT after the panel returns from a break.

Yesterday’s hearings dominated the news cycle and then late-night TV, with the nation riveted over the account by Ford about the alleged 1982 attack. The nine-plus-hour drama devolved into a partisan wrestling match as Ford and Kavanaugh answered questions, with the fate of the SCOTUS pick in the balance.

If the GOP-led committee approves the Kavanaugh nomination (likely now that Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake today said he would vote “yes”), the full Senate will begin voting as early as Saturday for full confirmation. That calculus is much narrower as several moderate senators remain on the fence after the week’s events.

Watch the livestream of the Senate Judiciary vote above.