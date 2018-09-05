Penélope Cruz, Narcos‘ Wagner Moura and Gael García Bernal have joined the cast of Wasp Network, the next film from Olivier Assayas who wrote and is directing. The trio join Pedro Pascal and Edgar Ramirez to star in the spy drama, based on Fernando Morais’ book The Last Soldiers of the Cold War. Shooting is now set to begin in early 2019.

The pic tells the true story of Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s, revealing the tentacles of a Florida-based terrorist network with ramifications in Central America and with the consent of the U.S. government. IMR International launched the film to foreign buyers in Cannes and will continue at Toronto, where CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. rights.

RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira is producing alongside CG Cinema’s Charles Gillibert, with RT’s Lourenço Sant’Anna and Sophie Mas executive producing. RT also produced the Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name and the in the works Ad Astra and Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse.

Cruz recently starred with Ramirez in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, earning an Emmy nomination for playing Donatella Versace. She’s repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Moura plays Pablo Escobar on Netflix’s Narcos, which also stars Pascal. Moura is repped by UTA, Brent Travers and Bloom Hergott.

García Bernal, repped by WME, just wrapped his last season of Amazon’s hit series Mozart in the Jungle and voiced Hector in Pixar’s Oscar-winning Coco.