EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Warner Bros. TV has acquired the rights to Amy Chozick’s bestselling memoir Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling, to develop as a television series.

For a decade, award-winning New York Times journalist Amy Chozick chronicled Hillary Clinton’s pursuit of the presidency, starting with her imploding 2008 campaign against then-rising Democratic challenger Barack Obama. Chozick was assigned to “The Hillary Beat” ahead of the 2016 Presidential election. The book provides a candid and rollicking first-hand account of the Clinton campaign’s unraveling and her surprising loss to Donald Trump. It was an instant best-seller when it was released by HarperCollins on April 24. International editions have since been released worldwide.

The New York Times review likened Chasing Hillary to The Devil Wears Prada meets Boys on the Bus, and New York Magazine called it “a kind of Bridget Jones’s Diary meets What It Takes, coming-of-age rom-com set on the campaign trail.”

Last year, TriStar Television optioned Jonathan Allen & Amie Parnes’ book Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, which traces the missteps that led to her crushing defeat at the hands of Donald Trump, to develop as a limited series.

Chozick is repped by Anonymous Content and literary agent David McCormick.