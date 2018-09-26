Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon have been promoted to SVP Programming for Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.

“Dan and Lisa’s new appointment acknowledges their incredible contribution to the company, and their ability to set Shed’s programming apart from the pack,” said Pam Healey, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Shed Media, to whom both executives will report. Healey added, “Their expertise is immense, and promoting them is both recognition of this, and a strategic move. As our company continues to grow, Dan and Lisa will be tasked with building the programming department to oversee our diverse and rapidly expanding slate.”

The past year has been Shed Media’s busiest on record, with production of primetime broadcast television formats, premium cable services, original premium digital content and an Emmy nomination for Who Do You Think You Are? New content to which Peirson and Shannon are attached include docuseries Warriors of Liberty City for Starz, Mexican Dynasties for Bravo and Huda Boss for Facebook Watch.

During his 11 years at Shed, Peirson has Executive Produced a variety of projects spanning multiple genres of unscripted television. Peirson developed Long Lost Family for TLC which he continues to Executive Produce. He is currently Executive Producing two new crime series, including License To Kill for Oxygen, and spearheaded the company’s celebrity renovation series My Houzz. Prior to working in the U.S., Peirson spent 7 years at Shed’s UK sister company Ricochet, where he helped develop and produce many of their most successful series, including Supernanny.

Shannon oversees part of Shed’s programming slate including the company’s longest-running series, The Real Housewives of New York City for Bravo, which is coming off its tenth season. Most recently she developed, sold and is overseeing two new series for Bravo – Mexican Dynasties and Designers Challenge (working title) – both currently in production. She also developed and Executive Produced Shed’s first series for Facebook Watch, Huda Boss, which is currently airing on the platform. During her 14 years at the company, Shannon has launched numerous series across multiple networks including E!’s Eric and Jessie, VH-1’s Hollywood Exes and Livin’ Lozada for OWN. She also worked on all six seasons of ABC’s Supernanny.