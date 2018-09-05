AT&T’s newly branded WarnerMedia, which encompasses Warner Bros, Turner and HBO, has taken the wraps off a a companywide policy outlining its commitment to diversity and inclusion both in front and behind the camera on its film, TV and digital output.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The first project to fall under the new guidelines announced today is Just Mercy, Warner Bros’ Destin Daniel Cretton-directed pic starring Michael B. Jordan, which begins production this week in Atlanta. Jordan, an executive producer on the film, and his WME agent Phillip Sun helped WarnerMedia to launch the policy.

“WarnerMedia pledges to use our best efforts to ensure that diverse actors and crew members are considered for film, television and other projects, and to work with directors and producers who also seek to promote greater diversity and inclusion in our industry,” the policy reads in part (read it in full below). “To that end, in the early stages of the production process, we will engage with our writers, producers and directors to create a plan for implementing this commitment to diversity and inclusion on our projects, with the goal of providing opportunities for individuals from under-represented groups at all levels.”

Jordan was among the first A-listers to pledge to include inclusion riders in projects from his production company, making the announcement in the wake of Frances McDormand’s impassioned Oscars speech on the subject.

“I’m proud that Warner Bros, and our sister companies HBO and Turner, are willing to state

unequivocally that this is where we stand on diversity and inclusion. Our policy commits us to

taking concrete action to further our goals, to measure the outcomes and to share the results publicly,” said Kevin Tsujihara, Warner Bros’ chairman and CEO. “I’m also thrilled that we were able to work with Michael B. Jordan to craft a meaningful policy and framework that will apply to all of our productions, across all of our divisions, going forward.”

Here’s WarnerMedia’s full statement: