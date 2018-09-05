AT&T’s newly branded WarnerMedia, which encompasses Warner Bros, Turner and HBO, has taken the wraps off a a companywide policy outlining its commitment to diversity and inclusion both in front and behind the camera on its film, TV and digital output.
The first project to fall under the new guidelines announced today is Just Mercy, Warner Bros’ Destin Daniel Cretton-directed pic starring Michael B. Jordan, which begins production this week in Atlanta. Jordan, an executive producer on the film, and his WME agent Phillip Sun helped WarnerMedia to launch the policy.
“WarnerMedia pledges to use our best efforts to ensure that diverse actors and crew members are considered for film, television and other projects, and to work with directors and producers who also seek to promote greater diversity and inclusion in our industry,” the policy reads in part (read it in full below). “To that end, in the early stages of the production process, we will engage with our writers, producers and directors to create a plan for implementing this commitment to diversity and inclusion on our projects, with the goal of providing opportunities for individuals from under-represented groups at all levels.”
Jordan was among the first A-listers to pledge to include inclusion riders in projects from his production company, making the announcement in the wake of Frances McDormand’s impassioned Oscars speech on the subject.
“I’m proud that Warner Bros, and our sister companies HBO and Turner, are willing to state
unequivocally that this is where we stand on diversity and inclusion. Our policy commits us to
taking concrete action to further our goals, to measure the outcomes and to share the results publicly,” said Kevin Tsujihara, Warner Bros’ chairman and CEO. “I’m also thrilled that we were able to work with Michael B. Jordan to craft a meaningful policy and framework that will apply to all of our productions, across all of our divisions, going forward.”
Here’s WarnerMedia’s full statement:
WarnerMedia companies, Warner Bros., HBO and Turner, have long been committed to diversity and inclusion as moral and business imperatives. It is essential that our content and creative partners reflect the diversity of our society and the world around us. Together with other production companies, networks, guilds, unions, talent agencies and others in the industry, we all must ensure there is greater inclusion of women, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, those with disabilities and other underrepresented groups in greater numbers both in front of and behind the camera.
For our part, WarnerMedia pledges to use our best efforts to ensure that diverse actors and crew members are considered for film, television and other projects, and to work with directors and producers who also seek to promote greater diversity and inclusion in our industry. To that end, in the early stages of the production process, we will engage with our writers, producers and directors to create a plan for implementing this commitment to diversity and inclusion on our projects, with the goal of providing opportunities for individuals from under-represented groups at all levels. And, we will issue an annual report on our progress.
The companies of WarnerMedia have a historic and proven commitment to diversity and inclusion. But there is much more we can do, and we believe real progress can be made in the industry. We will work with our partners in the entertainment community to make this commitment a reality.