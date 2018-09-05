Wanda Sykes is heading to Netflix for her first stand-up comedy special on the Internet TV network. The hour-long special, produced by Sykes & Page Hurwitz’s Push It Productions, is set to launch globally in 2019.

This will be Sykes’ fifth stand-up special and first on Netflix. Her previous comedy specials include the 2003 Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied, 2006 Wanda Sykes: Sick and Tired, 2009 I’ma Be Me, and 2016 What Happened… Ms Sykes. She received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special and Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special for I’ma Be Me. She won an Emmy for outstanding writing for The Chris Rock Show, along with two other noms.

Sykes can currently be seen on ABC’S Blackish, for which received Emmy noms in both 2017 and 2018 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

In 2012, Wanda teamed with veteran producer Page Hurwitz to form Push It Productions. The company was behind the successful revival of NBC comedy competition Last Comic Standing, bringing in its highest ratings in 8 years. Since then, the company has landed projects with ABC, Fox, NBC, BET, OWN, and TruTV, including the award-winning, Wanda Sykes Presents Herlarious, the critically praised Talk Show The Game Show, and the recently announced series Unprotected Sets on Epix.