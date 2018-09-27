Foreign-language drama service Walter Presents has struck a deal with PBS Masterpiece to bring more than 300 hours of scripted series to the U.S.

The Channel 4-backed platform will make dramas including Belgium dramas Professor T and 13 Commandments and Nordic noir detective series Norskov available via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels. It will launch on October 19 for $5.99 per month.

In addition, a select number of titles, curated by Walter Presents co-founder Walter Iuzzolino, will be air on PBS stations and its member-only service PBS Passport.

Andrea Downing, Co-President PBS Distribution, said, “PBS Distribution has always offered the best British dramas. Expanding our Prime Video Channel to include the best of foreign language dramas is a natural fit, giving our subscribers access to premium international series. Walter Presents will deliver hand-selected global hits to our audience.”

Iuzzolino added: “I’m delighted and excited to be partnering with PBS Distribution, a company synonymous with quality drama and premium programming. The PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel already provides audiences with a fabulous collection of British series. Now, subscribers will have access to some truly amazing global drama series providing a chance to enjoy the very best the rest of the world has to offer.”