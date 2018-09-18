Ryan Stankevich and Martha Morrison have been promoted to SVP Marketing at Walt Disney Studios, president of marketing Asad Ayaz said today. In their new and expanded roles, the pair will lead global campaigns and strategy for Disney’s entire theatrical slate, working with all areas of the marketing organization.

Stankevich will oversee titles from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, while Morrison will be in charge of titles from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios. Both will each lead various films from Disney Live Action.

Stankevich Disney

“This is a truly amazing team and I’m so proud of the work we’ve done together over the past several years,” said Ayaz. “Martha and Ryan are talented and fearless leaders who will set a bold course for our film campaigns, and with several team members taking on new and expanded roles, this marks an exciting evolution of our group as we look to the future.”

Stankevich is a two-decade Disney veteran and recently designed and executed the global publicity rollout of five of the 10 biggest worldwide releases of all time, including Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

Morrison Disney

Morrison started her career in creative marketing at Miramax before transitioning to Disney in 2010 as VP International Creative. In her most recent role, Morrison oversaw international marketing efforts for all studio releases across all brands, spanning more than 50 markets worldwide.

Additional promotions across the marketing department came today including Chris Coxall and Michelle Rasic in global publicity being upped to VP Publicity. They will continue to report to Michelle Sewell, who has led the global publicity team since 2010 and was recently named Executive Vice President.

In digital marketing, Pat Cole and Dustin Sandoval were upped to VP Digital Marketing, reporting to Jessica Intihar, who was recently named SVP Digital Marketing.

Ty Ervin has been named VP Promotions, Partnerships, Creative & Product Placement, continuing to report to Lylle Breier, SVP Global Marketing Partnerships and Strategic Alliances, Promotions, Synergy and Special Events.

In research, Erik Crouthamel has been named VP Research, reporting to Ayaz and Pam Forbus, who is SVP Consumer Analytics & Insights and the Walt Disney Studios.