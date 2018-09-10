“We live in a time when people are being persecuted and targeted very cruelly,” W. Kamau Bell said, after picking up his Emmy for Best Unstructured Reality Series. He described his CNN series United Shades of America as giving people a “microphone” and “public square to tell their version of the story.”

It’s Bell’s second Emmy Award, – his “Twemmy,” he joked backstage.

Bell describes his greatest gift as knowing “how to shut the f*ck up and let people talk,” adding he hopes “Donald Trump learns how to shut the f*ck up,” too.

Bell credited Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown with having paved the way for shows like his on CNN.

‘Without Anthony Bourdain, this show doesn’t exist right now.”

Bell had tweeted similarly earlier in the day: