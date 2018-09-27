The new series, Consider It , will feature guests from across the ideological spectrum discussing social, cultural, and political issues with Plank and political consultant Shermichael Singleton. The series will encourage viewers to offer their views on what’s dividing the nation, and more importantly, what unites the country.

“We are thrilled to partner with Facebook to help shape the future of journalism and entertainment by going deeper into the headlines that affect our lives right now,” said Vox Media President Marty Moe in a statement. “Vox Media is committed to high quality multi-platform storytelling and we’re excited to empower the Facebook community to participate in these crucial conversations shaping our nation.”

Each 12-15 minute episode of Consider It will offer balanced commentary about the news, while challenging assumptions. The show’s guests will include prominent intellectuals, politicians and celebrities who are working to solve America’s most difficult political problems .

Consider It air at 10 AM on Thursdays on Facebook Watch, beginning Oct. 4.

“I’m encouraged by the variety of formats that Vox Media is testing with Consider It. I look forward to seeing how the show sparks conversation on Facebook,” said Shelley Venus, video lead for News Partnerships at Facebook.

Plank is an award-winning journalist who produced and hosted 2016ish, a series about the presidential election. Prior to joining Vox, she was a senior correspondent at Mic and co-creator of Flip the Script, a weekly video series confronting social issues.