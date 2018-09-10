Vox Lux, one of the buzziest acquisition titles here at Toronto, is close to a splashy distribution deal. NEON is in the lead, sources said, for the Brady Corbet-directed film stars Natalie Portman as a female pop star who survives a school shooting and becomes famous writing and performing a tribute song to the victims, but evolves into a broken woman. Jude Law plays her manager, and Raffey Cassidy plays the singer as a teenager. Corbert wrote the script, and Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Michel Litvak, and Gary Michael Walters produced. CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content teamed on an auction chased by two tastemaker distributors — NEON and A24, in pursuit. The film premiered last Friday at the Elgin Theatre.

NEON bought Wild Rose, and Tom Quinn’s distribution company got off the ground last Toronto with I, Tonya, a big hit.

Today brings premieres of the acquisition titles of the Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed A Million Little Pieces and the Xavier Dolan-directed The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.

Separately, IFC bought Charlies Says, a pic about Charles Manson directed by Mary Harron that premiered at Venice. This follows Well Go’s deal for Freaks and Magnolia Pictures’ deal for Aniara, the Swedish sci-fi thriller.