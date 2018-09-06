Vox Lux director Brady Corbet has set period drama The Brutalist as his next project following the world premiere of the Natalie Portman-fronted music drama.

The Brutalist will be Corbet’s third feature following Vox Lux and The Childhood of a Leader. He will reteam with Andrew Lauren Productions (ALP) on the drama.

The film chronicles 30 years in the life of one artist’s enduring monolithic vision. The story opens in 1947, as a Hungarian-born Jewish architect emigrates to the United States. Initially forced to toil in poverty, he soon wins a contract that will change the course of his life.

ALP will develop the script with Corbet and finance the feature. The film will be produced by Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim for ALP and Three Six Zero’s Brian Young.

Corbet said, “I am thrilled to collaborate for the second time with everyone at Andrew Lauren Productions. ALP’s vision for the future of the medium is unique and uniquely ambitious; the ideal partners to bring this epic story to life.”

ALP chairman Andrew Lauren said, “We had such an incredible experience working with our good friend Brady on Vox Lux that it was only natural and fitting to collaborate with him on his next film. He is a phenomenal filmmaker with a brilliant career ahead of him.”

ALP president D.J. Gugenheim added, “Brady’s eye for film and exceptional artistic vision makes him the exact kind of filmmaker we want to be working with.”

Corbet is represented by WME and Three Six Zero. ALP is represented by attorney David Boyle.