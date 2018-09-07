Gemma Arterton and Rupert Penry-Jones discuss marriage and gender politics in this first clip of period drama Vita & Virginia, based on the love letters of Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West.

The film tells the true story of socialite Sackville-West (Arterton) and literary icon Woolf, played by The Night Manager’s Elizabeth Debicki in 1920s London. When their paths cross, the magnetic Vita decides the beguiling, stubborn and gifted Virginia will be her next conquest, no matter the cost. Vita and Virginia forge an unconventional affair and neither will ever be the same without the other.

Shot in Ireland, it is the sophomore feature from Chanya Button (Burn, Burn, Burn). Button co-wrote with Eileen Atkins. Isabella Rossellini and Peter Ferdinando also star

Protagonist Pictures is handling worldwide rights. Producers are Evangelo Kioussis for Mirror Productions and Katie Holly for Blinder Films. Executive producers are Simon Baxter, Christopher Figg, Nicolas Sampson, Norman Merry, Dave Bishop and Arterton.

Vita & Virginia has its world premiere at TIFF on Tuesday September 11 at 9pm at the Winter Garden Theater.