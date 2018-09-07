UPDATED, 1:22 PM: The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has filed DUI and other related misdemeanor charges against Vince Vaughn stemming from his June 10 arrest at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach.

The veteran actor faces four charges in all: driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with .08 percent blood alcohol content or higher, refusing to comply with a peace officer and refusing to submit to an inspection. If convicted on all counts, facesnearly in year in county jail. It’s Vaughn first DUI arrest.

PREVIOUSLY, June 10: Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early this morning in Manhattan Beach, police confirmed to Deadline.

A report by TMZ said the arrest came around 4AM PT after Vaughn was stopped at a checkpoint and had a passenger in his car. Multiple reports said Vaughn was also taken into custody for resisting arrest, and his passenger also was arrested.

Aside from confirming Vaughn’s arrest, Manhattan Beach police declined to provide any further details.

When contacted by Deadline, a publicist for the actor declined to comment.

Vaughn, who specialized in comedy roles in films like Wedding Crashers and Dodgeball, has leaned toward drama lately. He starred in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge in 2016 and then reteamed with Gibson on Dragged Across Concrete, which Lionsgate acquired last year. Last month, it was announced that Vaughn had joined the cast of independent political thriller Against All Enemies.