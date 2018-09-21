EXCLUSIVE: Vice has pulled another rabbit from its production hat – scoring a six-part magic series from Viacom’s Channel 5.

The youth-skewing media company is making Dirty Tricks (w/t) for digital station 5Star, fronted by social media start Ryan Tricks.

The company launched its Vice Studios division last year with a focus on producing programming for third party broadcasters and Dirty Tricks marks its latest commission after a four-part cocaine documentary for Channel 5, BBC2 doc The Satanic Verses and John Robins-fronted studio gameshow Beat The Internet for UKTV.

The factual entertainment series will mix street magic to con, pinch and switch unsuspecting members of the public with tricks and scams.

Tricks, who has racked up over 200M views across social media and has performed for the likes of Simon Cowell, Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, fronts the show. It is exec produced by Yonni Usiskin and Adam Hopkins for Vice Studios and was commissioned by 5Star chief Seb Cardwell. It will air later this year.

Usiskin, who is Creative Director of Vice Studios, said, “We are delighted to be working with 5Star on our ambitious new factual entertainment series, Dirty Tricks. It is very different from our previous commissions and marks our first move into factual entertainment. We are looking forward to producing a uniquely entertaining and characteristically Vice show that features an exciting new talent, Ryan Tricks. At Vice, we are committed to working with up and coming talent and have a proven track record in finding and supporting new talent as they launch and develop their careers.”