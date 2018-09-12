Vice has appointed former Blue Ant exec Vanessa Case to run its Canadian content operation.

Case becomes SVP, Studio Canada at the youth-skewing brand. This comes after Vice struck a long-term programming deal in the country.

Case, who was most recently EVP, Content at Blue Ant Media, will head up all of Vice Studios’ productions in Canada including development, production, financing, sales and licensing, as well as overseeing Vice’s production and post-production facilities located in Toronto.

She will work closely with Naveen Prasad, who was appointed President earlier this month.

“Vanessa is a well known, well regarded executive here in Canada and abroad so we’re thrilled to have her on board,” said Prasad. “She will play a key role as Vice Media Canada continues its focus of being a leading, innovative content producer.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the dynamic and creative team at Vice Media Canada and working under the leadership of Naveen to help grow and expand its offerings for the Canadian marketplace and international audiences” added Case.