Viacom named Megan Ring its new executive vice president of production for Viacom Media Networks, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Sarah Levy.

In this newly created role, Ring will oversee domestic production for scripted, unscripted, short-form and live events across Viacom’s brand portfolio – including Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, CMT, TV Land, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and BET, and the studio production units launched by Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon – as well as for Viacom Digital Studios. She will work closely with creative executives, producers, and other partners across the organization to manage all aspects of Viacom’s production needs, from development to post-production, including with respect to budgeting, scheduling and staffing.

“Megan is a seasoned production executive with a proven record of ensuring Viacom shows are produced at the highest quality, on time and on budget,” Levy said in a statement. “As our brands accelerate their push into new distribution platforms and models, having someone as whip-smart and savvy as Megan at the helm of production further ensures our company’s continued success.”

Ring most recently served as senior vice president of production for Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT. Before joining Comedy Central in 2003, Ring was a freelance producer/line producer with a focus on independent dramas and children’s entertainment, often involving production overseas. She began her career at Fast Forward Productions, a post-production facility, before holding a staff position with the independent production company Tapestry Films. She has also been involved with projects at iFilm.com and Fox TV Studios. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the Catholic University of America.