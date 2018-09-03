Viacom is bolstering its in-house British production division Elephant House Studios with the hire of Secret Britain and An Hour to Catch A Killer producer Ed Taylor.

Taylor joins this month as Creative Director of the company. He was previously Creative Director at ITV Studios-owned label Potato, where he oversaw factual and factual entertainment.

Taylor has produced a number of series for Channel 5 including Autopsy: The Last Hours of… and Paddington Station 24/7 as well as The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best for the BBC. He will work alongside Joe McLusky, Vice President, Elephant House Studios, who joined in 2016 and reports to Paul Dunthorne, COO, Viacom International Media Networks UK, Northern and Eastern Europe.

Elephant House Studios produces series including Cruising with Jane McDonald, Make or Break?, Concorde and Caught on Camera.

Taylor said, “I am delighted to be joining Elephant House Studios at this particular time, where following on from their recent success at the BAFTAs and with the support of Viacom there lies a fantastic opportunity for growth, and an exciting future ahead.”

“Ed has an impressive track record in the creative industry and brings with him significant and invaluable experience,” added Dunthorne. “As we continue to build on the success of Elephant House Studios, I can’t think of a better team than Ed and Joe to take us in the right direction.”