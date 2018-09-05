EXCLUSIVE: Former Real Housewives of New York cast member Carole Radziwill has signed with Verve in all areas. Verve has also recruited ith veteran producer Bill Thompson to head the agency’s growing unscripted space.

Radziwill exited Housewives in July after six seasons and will appear on part 3 of the reunion episode tonight on Bravo. She is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, New York Times best-selling author and TV personality. She has several projects in development over multiple platforms including scripted, unscripted, digital and publishing.

Radziwill began her career at ABC News as a journalist working for Peter Jennings’ documentary unit, covering foreign policy stories in Haiti, Cambodia, Israel and Afghanistan. She produced stories for the magazine shows 20/20, Primetime Live and DayOne ranging from medical to murder stories, and celebrity profiles including the story of a Vietnam veteran’s anti-landmine campaign in Cambodia, which earned Radziwill the first of three Emmy Awards.

Her first book, What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love spent 20 weeks on The New York Times Best-Sellers list. She wrote a monthly column for Glamour magazine called Lunch Date and wrote The Widow’s Guide to Sex & Dating, which was optioned by Critical Content for development.

Verve

Verve has hired Thompson to bolster Verve’s presence in the unscripted space. Prior to Verve, Thompson was operating as an independent producer under Bill Thompson Productions, where he had been under overall deals at Critical Content and, most recently, at Brian Graden Media.

In 2010, Thompson was named Head of Unscripted Television for New Wave Entertainment where he developed numerous projects including the cult hit Pretty Wild for E!. He began his career at ICM before becoming an agent at Rebel Entertainment where he identified, signed and represented some of the most prolific companies in the unscripted space including High Noon Productions (Cake Boss, Fixer Upper) Collins Ave Productions (Dance Moms) and Pink Sneakers Productions (MTV Networks’ True Life series.)