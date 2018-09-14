Vertical Entertainment and DirecTV have picked up U.S. distribution rights to the Salma Hayek- and Alec Baldwin-starring comedy Drunk Parents from BRON Studios in a deal finalized at the Toronto Film Festival. The pic doesn’t have a release date, but distributors are aiming for a theatrical bow sometime in the first quarter of next year.

Directed by Fred Wolf, the film centers on the attempts of two parents to hide their ever-increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and social circle through elaborate neighborhood schemes that take their lives on a hilarious downward spiral. Jim Gaffigan, Joe Manganiello and Ben Platt also star.

Wolf and Peter Gaulke penned the screenplay for the film, which was produced by Rob Barnum and Aaron L. Gilbert; Jason Cloth, David Friendly and Nadine de Barros are exec producers. The film is a co-production from BRON Studios and Fortitude International, in association with Creative Wealth Media.

The deal was negotiated by Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey at Vertical with Anjay Nagpal of BRON.