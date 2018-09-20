It’s a done deal. Hulu has given a direct-to-series eight-episode order to a Veronica Mars revival. The series, with Kristen Bell reprising her role as the title character, is slated to premiere in 2019. Bell first confirmed the news on social media (see the video below).

In addition, Hulu has landed streaming rights to the complete series in a new deal with original series producer Warner Bros. TV. The agreement gives Hulu SVOD rights to all past episodes of the original Veronica Mars. Seasons 1-3 will be available for streaming, as well as the 2014 feature film, beginning in 2019.

Hulu

The hourlong limited series hails from the cult fave’s original’s creator Rob Thomas, who will pen the first episode. In the revival, spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.



Veronica Mars is not going to interfere with Bell’s duties as star of the NBC comedy series The Good Place.

Thomas executive produces with Bell, Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge. Spondoolie Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Created by Thomas, Veronica Mars was a critical darling and developed a devoted following during its three-season run from 2004-2007 on UPN and then on the CW.

Fueled by fan support, a successful Kickstarter campaign for a movie sequel launched in 2013 by Thomas and Bell raised $3.7 million in a matter of hours. The film, toplined by Bell and featuring a number of other original cast members, was released by Warner Bros in 2014.

The same year, Play It Again, Dick, a Veronica Mars digital spinoff series from Thomas, premiered on the CW’s Seed platform. It featured series co-star Ryan Hansen attempting to put together a Dick Casablancas-centered spinoff of Veronica Mars.

Hulu is the second streaming service to pursue a limited series revival of a beloved CW series. Netflix recently brought back Gilmore Girls for four follow-up movies, also from the original creator and featuring the original stars and also produced by Warner Horizon.