Some familiar faces will be joining Kristen Bell in Hulu’s upcoming Veronica Mars revival with series alums Jason Dohring (Logan), Francis Capra (Weevil), Percy Daggs III (Wallace) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas) all returning for the eight-episode series.

“Here’s who we have booked for the #VeronicaMars series, so far. (More are on the way, I swear.) @jason_dohring, @franciscapra, @PD3Official, @dstarzyk, and, of course, @IMKristenBell, creator Rob Thomas tweeted Tuesday, along with “an early wardrobe photo to get us all in the mood.”

Thomas also revealed the revival’s writers.

“The #VeronicaMars writing staff! @DavidWalpert, @RickFoxTheActor, @rugz19, @kaj33 & Raymond Obstfeld,” Thomas tweeted.

“And yes, if you’re brilliant and give yourself a #PartyDown Twitter handle, I’ll hire you. Or, you could be the NBA’s all time leading scorer, but you must still be brilliant,” Thomas teased with a photo that included Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

With Bell reprising the title character, the revival is slated to premiere in 2019 on Hulu. The hourlong limited series hails from the cult fave’s original’s creator Thomas, who will pen the first episode. In the revival, spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Thomas executive produces with Bell, Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge. Spondoolie Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.