1ST UPDATE, Refresh for latest…: Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white Mexican drama Roma has scooped the Golden Lion at the 75th Venice Film Festival. This is the first movie from Netflix to take the honor, and the second movie in a row from a Mexican filmmaker. Last year it was of course Guillermo del Toro with The Shape Of Water which went all the way to a Best Picture Oscar. Del Toro was jury president this year and in announcing his dear friend as the winner, joked, “Now, let me see if I can pronounce the name correctly.”

Roma, an ode to Cuaron’s Mexico City childhood, has been embraced here on the Lido and the film’s momentum accelerated when it hit Telluride, as Deadline’s Pete Hammond noted earlier this week.

Cuaron tonight said the award and the Venice festival are “incredibly meaningful to me.” He previously opened the festivities in 2013 with Gravity and was jury president two years ago. He also noted the serendipity of today being the birthday of the woman upon whom Roma is based.

PREVIOUS: The 75th Venice Film Festival draws to a close tonight with the winners about to be announced from inside the Sala Grande here on the Lido.

Guillermo del Toro’s jury has a strong lineup to choose from this year. Such titles as Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white Mexican ode to the filmmaker’s youth Roma, a favorite of local critics; Yorgos Lanthimos’ period comedy The Favourite; Jacques Audiard’s western The Sisters Brothers and Damien Chazelle’s First Man were among the best received. Add to that Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Never Look Away, Paul Greengrass’ 22 July and more.

This festival was punctuated by controversy from having selected only one woman in the main competition to the fact that Netflix factored so heavily, something that riled local distributors. Should Roma win big here, it would be the first time the streaming service takes a major prize on the Lido.

It would also be the second year in a row a film from a Mexican helmer had an important showing. Last year this time, del Toro was about to win the Golden Lion for The Shape Of Water, riding a strand of laurels all the way to a Best Picture Oscar.

VENICE 75

Golden Lion

Roma, dir: Alfonso Cuaron

Grand Jury Prize

The Favourite, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos

Silver Lion, Best Director

Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers

Volpi Cup, Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Volpi Cup, Best Actor

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Best Screenplay

Joel & Ethan Coen, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Special Jury Prize

The Nightingale, dir: Jennifer Kent

Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress

Baykali Ganambarr, The Nightingale

HORIZONS

Best Film

Manta Ray, dir: Phuttiphong Aroonpheng

Best Director

Ozen (The River), dir: Emir Baigazin

Special Jury Prize

Anons (The Announcement), dir: Mahmut Fazil Coskun

Best Actress

Natalya Kudryashova, The Man Who Surprised Everyone

Best Actor

Kais Nasif, Tel Aviv On Fire

Best Screenplay

Pema Tseden, Jinpa

Best Short Film

Kado, dir: Aditya Ahmad

Lion of the Future – “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film

The Day I Lost My Shadow, dir: Soudade Kaadan

VENICE VIRTUAL REALITY

Best VR

Spheres: Chorus Of The Cosmos, dir: Eliza McNitt

Best VR Experience

Buddy VR, dir: Chuck Chae

Best VR Story

L’Ile Des Morts, dir: Benjamin Nuel

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Documentary on Cinema

The Great Buster: A Celebration, dir: Peter Bogdanovich

Best Restoration

La Notte Di San Lorenzo, dirs: Paolo Vittorio Taviani