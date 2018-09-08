1ST UPDATE, Refresh for latest…: Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white Mexican drama Roma has scooped the Golden Lion at the 75th Venice Film Festival. This is the first movie from Netflix to take the honor, and the second movie in a row from a Mexican filmmaker. Last year it was of course Guillermo del Toro with The Shape Of Water which went all the way to a Best Picture Oscar. Del Toro was jury president this year and in announcing his dear friend as the winner, joked, “Now, let me see if I can pronounce the name correctly.”
Roma, an ode to Cuaron’s Mexico City childhood, has been embraced here on the Lido and the film’s momentum accelerated when it hit Telluride, as Deadline’s Pete Hammond noted earlier this week.
Cuaron tonight said the award and the Venice festival are “incredibly meaningful to me.” He previously opened the festivities in 2013 with Gravity and was jury president two years ago. He also noted the serendipity of today being the birthday of the woman upon whom Roma is based.
PREVIOUS: The 75th Venice Film Festival draws to a close tonight with the winners about to be announced from inside the Sala Grande here on the Lido.
Guillermo del Toro’s jury has a strong lineup to choose from this year. Such titles as Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white Mexican ode to the filmmaker’s youth Roma, a favorite of local critics; Yorgos Lanthimos’ period comedy The Favourite; Jacques Audiard’s western The Sisters Brothers and Damien Chazelle’s First Man were among the best received. Add to that Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Never Look Away, Paul Greengrass’ 22 July and more.
This festival was punctuated by controversy from having selected only one woman in the main competition to the fact that Netflix factored so heavily, something that riled local distributors. Should Roma win big here, it would be the first time the streaming service takes a major prize on the Lido.
It would also be the second year in a row a film from a Mexican helmer had an important showing. Last year this time, del Toro was about to win the Golden Lion for The Shape Of Water, riding a strand of laurels all the way to a Best Picture Oscar.
We’ll be updating the winners as they are announced, so keep checking back:
VENICE 75
Golden Lion
Roma, dir: Alfonso Cuaron
Grand Jury Prize
The Favourite, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos
Silver Lion, Best Director
Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers
Volpi Cup, Best Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Volpi Cup, Best Actor
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Best Screenplay
Joel & Ethan Coen, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Special Jury Prize
The Nightingale, dir: Jennifer Kent
Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress
Baykali Ganambarr, The Nightingale
HORIZONS
Best Film
Manta Ray, dir: Phuttiphong Aroonpheng
Best Director
Ozen (The River), dir: Emir Baigazin
Special Jury Prize
Anons (The Announcement), dir: Mahmut Fazil Coskun
Best Actress
Natalya Kudryashova, The Man Who Surprised Everyone
Best Actor
Kais Nasif, Tel Aviv On Fire
Best Screenplay
Pema Tseden, Jinpa
Best Short Film
Kado, dir: Aditya Ahmad
Lion of the Future – “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film
The Day I Lost My Shadow, dir: Soudade Kaadan
VENICE VIRTUAL REALITY
Best VR
Spheres: Chorus Of The Cosmos, dir: Eliza McNitt
Best VR Experience
Buddy VR, dir: Chuck Chae
Best VR Story
L’Ile Des Morts, dir: Benjamin Nuel
VENICE CLASSICS
Best Documentary on Cinema
The Great Buster: A Celebration, dir: Peter Bogdanovich
Best Restoration
La Notte Di San Lorenzo, dirs: Paolo Vittorio Taviani