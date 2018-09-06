United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed comic book writer, artist, and animator Dash Shaw in all areas except publishing.

Shaw is best known for his innovative graphic novels and comic short stories, including his most popular works, Bottomless Belly Button, Doctors and BodyWorld.

Most recently, Shaw’s animated film, My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea, was premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival and later shown at the New York Film Festival, followed by a US theatrical release. The film featured voice overs from Jason Schwartzman, Lena Dunham, Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph and Susan Sarandon.

Additionally, his artwork has been featured on the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why; in Sigur Rós’ music video for Seraph, which he directed; and in the last two John Cameron Mitchell films, Rabbit Hole and How to Talk to Girls at Parties.

Shaw has been recognized as a Cullman Center Fellow at the New York Public Library and a Sundance Labs fellow.