“We wanted to do a story about a tyrant,” Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker said backstage of this season’s USS Callister Best TV Movie win.

“It’s quite odd” he joked of competing in a fiction programming category, given that this season’s story is of “a misogynist bully with a bizarre haircut ,put into a position of authority he should never be in.”

Netflix’s anthology sci-fi series USS Callister: Black Mirror continues to clean up at the Emmys. It won three statuettes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, including Best TV Movie Emmy, with more of its seven nominations to be contested next weekend, including an acting nom for Jesse Plemons.

This is the second Best TV movie win for Black Mirror; last year it won for the San Junipero installment. The same episode also won for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Writing.

Deadline’s Pete Hammond had declared USS Callister “the one to beat” in his Emmy predictions, given the acclaimed Netflix anthology’s series track record. USS Callister’s running time is 76 minutes, up from 61 minutes for San Junipero.