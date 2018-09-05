Orion Classics has acquired North American and Latin American rights to Unlovable, the musical dramatic comedy that had its world premiere this year at SXSW. The pic, directed by Suzi Yoonessi based on co-writer and star Charlene deGuzman’s real-life experiences with sex and love addiction, will hit U.S. theaters November 1 and digitally November 2.

In the script from deGuzman, Sarah Adina Smith and Mark Duplass, deGuzman stars as a recovering sex and love addict who discovers the true nature of intimacy when she forms a garage band with her sponsor’s quirky and reclusive brother (John Hawkes). The original songs were produced by Hawkes, which he wrote with Smith and performed with deGuzman. Melissa Leo co-stars.

The pic, a Duplass Brothers production, is produced by Jen Roskind and executive produced by Duplass.

In August, Orion Classics acquired another SXSW pic, Jinn, for a November 15 bow. It’s also aiming for a fall release on Clara’s Ghost from writer-director Bridey Elliott.