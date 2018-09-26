The application period is now open for the 2019 Universal Writers Program, which aims to find both up-and-coming and experienced creators who incorporate diverse and global perspectives into screenwriting.

The program, overseen by the studio’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion division, said submissions can be made through October 31, with the program kicking off in April 2019.

This year marks the first time that live-action and animation hybrid scripts can be submitted, with the caveat that the work maintains an emphasis on live-action content.

Most recently, 2017 program alum Juel Taylor was tapped to co-rewrite Shooting Stars, based on LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger’s book, with writing partner Anthony Rettenmaier. The movie adaptation is currently in development at Uni.

“From day one, our biggest goal with the program has been to identify, grow and support a pipeline of talented artists internally, and we couldn’t be more excited to see one of our alumni working on a project in development at our studio,” said Janine Jones-Clark, SVP, Global Talent Development & Inclusion, Universal Pictures.

