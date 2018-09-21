Universal Television has given title bumps to its two senior comedy development executives. Jim Donnelly has been promoted to EVP, Comedy Development, and Dan Shear to SVP, Comedy Development.

Shear joined Uni TV as VP Comedy in 2014, Donnelly came on board as SVP in 2015. Donnelly has headed the studio’s comedy department for the past couple of years.

“The talent level at our studio is second to none and the promotions of Jim and Dan are reflective of the work they have done to help get us to where we are today,” said Uni TV President Pearlena Igbokwe. “Our development team has set an industry standard and looking at our array of broadcast, cable and streaming partners, the industry agrees. I am thrilled that these gifted executives will continue to help guide our studio for the foreseeable future.”

Rounding out Uni TV’s comedy development team is Megan Macmillan, who was recently promoted to director.

Together, Donnelly and Shear have developed such series as NBC’s The Good Place, A.P. Bio, Superstore and the upcoming I Feel Bad and Abby’s as well a number of streaming series, including Forever for Amazon, and the upcoming Russian Doll for Netflix and Little America for Apple.

Donnelly and Shear work closely with Universal TV’s roster of comedy writers and producers, including Michael Schur, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Alan Yang, Mindy Kaling, Amy Poehler, Sean Hayes and Broadway Video.