NBC has put in development Uninsured, a single-camera comedy from The Goldbergs writer/co-executive producer Dan Levy, executive producer Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures TV where Robinson and his Doug Robinson Productions are based.

Written by Levy, Uninsured centers around young parents Dave and Rebecca, who in addition to raising their two kids, end up taking care of Dave’s parents, Elliot and Linda, who have mishandled their finances and need their help to pay down a sizable debt.

The project is expected to touch upon social issues as the title refers to the fact that they literally have no insurance.

Levy executive produces with Robinson and Alison Greenspan via Robinson’s Doug Robinson Productions, which co-produces with Sony TV.

Levy and Robinson also teamed last year on a multi-camera intergenerational family comedy, which landed at ABC with a put pilot commitment.

Levy previously was a writer-producer on The Awesomes. He is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.

In addition to The Goldbergs, which is heading into its sixth season on ABC, Robinson executive produces the upcoming spinoff series Schooled.