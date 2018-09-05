EXCLUSIVE: Nunsploitiation horror St. Agatha, directed by Saw filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman, is getting a U.S theatrical bow after Uncork’d Entertainment acquired North American rights.

The female-driven psychological thriller will be released theatrically and on digital in the first quarter of 2019, having premiered at the Overlook Film Festival in April.

The film is set in 1950’s Georgia, and fixes on a pregnant con woman who is on the run and seeks refuge in a convent. However, what first starts out as the perfect place to have a child turns into a dark lair where silence is forced, ghastly secrets are masked, and every bit of will power Agatha has is tested as she learns the sick and twisted truth of the convent and the odd people that lurk inside its halls.

True Blood and General Hospital actor Carolyn Hennesy stars alongside Sabrina Kern (Pretty Hurt), Courtney Halverson (Unfriended), Trin Miller (Captain Fantastic) and Seth Michaels (Eden).

Written by Andy Demetrio, Shaun Fletcher, Sara Sometti Michaels, and Clint Sears, St Agatha is directed by Lynn Bousman, who directed Saw II, III and IV.

Sara Sometti Michaels produced alongside with Tara Ansley and Seth Michaels, while Phil Bedrin and Rick Le from Dragonblood Holdings executive produced. Uncork’d Entertainment President Keith Leopard negotiated the deal with Jack Campbell, President of Octane Entertainment.

“With brilliant direction from one of the new masters of horror and a unique and chilling script that features strong female characters, we’re certain audiences are going to really embrace St. Agatha” says Leopard. “Uncork’d is honored to be releasing such an incredible film”.

“We are extremely excited to be teaming up with Uncork’d on the North American release for St. Agatha,” said Campbell. “The capable hands of Keith and his team give us the confidence that this film will have a very successful release.”

“After many offers we have found the perfect home for St. Agatha at Uncork’d Entertainment and we are very excited to be working together,” adde Sara Sometti Michaels.