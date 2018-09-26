Vanessa Bell Calloway is set for a recurring role in Unbelievable, an eight-episode Netflix limited series from Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant, CBS TV Studios, studio-based producers Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly (Masters of Sex, Elementary) and Katie Couric.

Co-written by Grant, who will serve as showrunner, Michael Chabon (John Carter) & Ayelet Waldman (Applebaum), Unbelievable is based on The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning December 2015 article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the “This American Life” radio episode about the same case, “Anatomy of Doubt.” It tells the true story of Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two female detectives who followed a twisting path to arrive at the truth.

As with all characters on Unbelievable, details of Calloway’s role are not being disclosed.

Grant, Chabon, Waldman, Timberman, Beverly and Couric executive produce.

Calloway plays the lead role of Lady Ella Johnson on Bounce’s Saints & Sinners and also directs. On the film side she was most recently seen in a starring role opposite Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson in Dragged Across Concrete, which screened at the 2018 Venice Film Festival, and in Unbroken: Path to Redemption. She’s repped by Zero Gravity Management.