Jackson Rathbone, best known for his role as Jasper Hale from the Twilight Saga films, has signed on as one of the leads in Dreaming Grand Avenue, a Chicago-set indie written and directed by Hugh Schulze (CASS). The pic, which marks Schulze’s second feature, follows Jimmy (Rathbone) and Maggie, who have never met in real life but have been meeting in each other’s dreams. Very bad dreams. Each will have to discover their own destiny but along the way they’ll have some help from a Dream Detective, a Dream Researcher, two Potowatomi Indians, and the poet Walt Whitman. Brian and Jan Hieggelke, producers of the SXSW title Signature Move, are the producing this film, which is shooting on location this month. Rathbone can next be seen in the film Heart, Baby!, out in limited theaters in November. He’s repped by LINK Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Nelson Davis Law.

The Goldbergs star Hayley Orrantia has signed on as the lead in What Would Dolly Do?, a comedic drama which helmed by first-time feature director Kd Amond, who co-wrote the script with Lulu Marcil. It centers on a female country music trio from the hills of Appalachia who, after committing a crime of passion, find themselves both on tour and on the run from the law. Orrantia will play Rae Lynn White, a feisty country singer whose personality can easily light up a room and whose troubled past has inspired a catalog of heartfelt music. Orrantia is a real-life singer, who this year, kicked off her first-ever headlining Strong, Sweet & Southern tour, performing for fans in 23 cities. Nathaniel Edwards is producing What Would Dolly Do? along with Michael Flanders serving as executive producer. Filming is slated to commence April 2019. Orrantia is repped by APA and Haylo Management, while Amond and Marcil are repped by Conspiracy Media.