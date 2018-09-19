SAG-AFTRA and management’s AMPTP have reached an agreement on a new TV animation contract, averting a threatened strike. In a joint statement, the parties said they’re excited to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached covering animated programs produced for television including network television, basic cable and streaming platforms such as Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The new deal is subject to ratification by SAG-AFTRA and will run through June 30, 2020.

The union’s members voted overwhelmingly in July to authorize a strike if negotiations failed to reach a satisfactory agreement. Terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but when talks resumed last week, the key sticking point had been the union’s demand for scale wages and residuals for shows aired on streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon.

The deal brings an end to Hollywood’s latest three-year cycle of film and TV contract talks, which started with the DGA in December 2016, followed by successful negotiations between the AMPTP and the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, the IATSE and Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts unions, and most recently the Animation Guild.

Assuming all the outstanding deals are ratified by their respective members — which is almost certain — AMPTP president Carol Lombardini will retain her perfect record of negotiating deals without a strike since taking the helm of the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers nine years ago.