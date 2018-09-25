CAA veteran Adam Berkowitz, one of the agency’s most senior TV lit agents, has departed the talent agency after a lengthy tenure. A rep for CAA has confirmed that Berkowitz is no longer employed there, declining further comment.

The circumstances surrounding Berkowitz’s abrupt exit are unclear but there has been recent speculation about an inquiry at CAA that may have involved the seasoned TV lit agent who had overseen packaging for a slew of TV series. There also is talk about an alleged incident at the Emmys Governors Ball but it unclear whether it is related to Berkowitz’s departure from the agency.

Berkowitz had been at CAA for more than two decades and has been overseeing TV packaging in some capacity for the past 17 years.