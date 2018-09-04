Film and TV productions in New Orleans are shutting down early as Tropical Storm Gordon bears down on the Gulf Coast. “We’re all being cautious and keeping an eye on it,” said Cory Parker, business agent of IATSE Local 478 in the Big Easy, whose offices are still open at this time.

Two productions, he said, “chose to shut their doors for the next two days, and one production went home early. Everybody’s taking precautions. Safety is first. We’ve been through this before.”

New Orleans isn’t expected to take the brunt of the storm, but “we’re expecting heavy rains and some loss of electricity,” he said. But Parker noted that Mississippi, where the local has members, already is being hit by high winds and heavy rain, but there aren’t any productions going on there at the present time.

Still, tropical storm, storm-surge and flash-flood warnings are in effect through early Wednesday night for the Crescent City with “potential threat to life and property,” the National Weather Service said today.