Trish Regan is being promoted to primetime on Fox Business Network as part of a schedule shuffle to extend network’s live programming through 10 PM.

Meanwhile, Charles Payne’s program Making Money will move from 6PM ET to 2 PM ET, taking Regan’s slot. Liz Claman will continue anchoring Countdown to the Closing Bell at 3 PM ET.

The network’s new post-market schedule also features the return of Bulls & Bears with David Asman; he will be replaced by Connell McShane on FBN’s 4 PM show After the Bell, joining co-host Melissa Francis.

Following Bulls & Bears, The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald slides to 6PM ET. Lou Dobbs Tonight sticks at 7PM ET. Newly re-named Kennedy Live will air live at 9 PM ET.

FBN’s lineup, as of October 15th: