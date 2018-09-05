The Tribeca TV Festival has announced additions to its lineup, including the fifth-season premiere of Fox mainstay Empire and an event marking the 10th anniversary of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City.

The Empire bow will feature a talk with star Jussie Smollett. For Housewives , executive producers Andy Cohen and Lisa Shannon will speak with cast members Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

Expanded from last year’s single-weekend debut, the TV festival’s second edition will run four days, September 20 to 23.

Other new additions include Laverne Cox in conversation with Rosario Dawson; Mira Sorvino joining castmates for the premiere of StartUp‘s 3rd season; and Tim Daly, Erich Bergen and Zeljko Ivanek appearing with Téa Leoni for Madam Secretary’s fifth season premiere.

Last month, festival organizers announced core programming elements, including premieres of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; Law & Order: SVU and Ray Donovan, plus a new showcase for indie pilots.