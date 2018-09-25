EXCLUSIVE: The hot package du jour is Train to Busan, a remake of the 2016 Korean film that Gary Dauberman will write and which James Wan will produce. Dauberman has a very hot hand, having scripted the recent hit The Nun, and coming on the heels of his script work on the Andy Muschietti-directed It and its sequel. I’m hearing that five bidders are circling or have made bids, and that the rights package will sell this week for a seven-figure sum. New Line, Universal (which just stepped out), Paramount, Lionsgate and Screen Gems are all in the mix.

Well Go USA

The original was directed by San-ho Yeon and was a monster hit in South Korea, grossing $85 million overseas and only $2 million in the U.S. The setup: While a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan.

Though he’s not attached right now as director, Dauberman wrote Annabelle and is now directing the next installment which he also scripted. That films is at New Line, which is chasing this one like a zombie on a slow-moving human. Stay tuned.

Dauberman’s ICM Partners reps and Wan’s Paradigm reps are handling the deal.