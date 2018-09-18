It’s not common for presenters to come back to the press room during the Primetime Emmys, but Tracy Morgan was certainly welcome this afternoon by the corps.

The last time he was here during Emmys 2015 marked his first public appearance following his June 2014 automobile accident. He was the final presenter at that show and broke down before the press backstage, sharing his uphill battle with his physical comeback.

This year, Morgan was in great spirits.

Asked if this was in fact the most diverse Emmy show ever, the former Saturday Night Live alum and two-time-Emmy nominee answered, “I would say ‘yeah’, I’ve been coming for a while and this is diverse. I’m glad they’re covering everyone now.”

“They’re putting to work all people; it’s all the unsung heroes, the grips and the crafts services,” said Morgan who stars in TBS’ The Last O.G.

Bantering with an Australian correspondent in the room, Morgan exclaimed, “I can’t wait to get back to Australia…I’ll bring a snake; the most poisonous one!”

“TV use to be about selling soap, and it’s evolved into this,” beamed Morgan about being at the 70th Primetime Emmys in the wake of such history as Lucille Ball and Jackie Gleason, “I love it, it’s magic, it’s Alice and Wonderland.“

Final question: Who does he think is the best actor?

Without a pause, Morgan replied, “Method Man; he’s got the best acting chops.”