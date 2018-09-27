EXCLUSIVE: Manny Jacinto, who returns at 8PM tonight as Jason Mendoza in the season 3 premiere of NBC comedy The Good Place, is joining Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick in the role of Fritz, a pilot. The Tom Cruise sequel to the 1986 hit arrives in theaters on June 26, 2020.

Jacinto joins a huge cast that includes Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell.

Jacinto will also be seen in the 20th Century Fox Drew Goddard-directed feature Bad Times at the El Royale opposite Chris Hemsworth on Oct. 12.

Jacinto’s other credits include The Good Doctor, and CBC’s drama series The Romeo Section from creator Chris Haddock which earned him a Leo Award nomination (British Columbia’s TV and film awards).

The actor is repped by Angie Edgar at Alchemy Entertainment, Principals Talent in Vancouver and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.