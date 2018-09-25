Tony Rock, whose credits including hosting HBO’s stand-up series All Def Comedy, NBA TV’s The Warm Up and BET’s Black Card Revoked and Apollo Live, has inked with ICM Partners. The actor-comic is currently prepping as a featured act on the Platinum Comedy Tour alongside Mike Epps, Rickey Smiley and others.

Related
ICM Partners Ups Coordinator Trio To Agents In Concerts Division

This past TV season, Rock co-starred in his first network series, CBS’ short-lived comedy Living Biblically opposite Jay R. Ferguson.

Rock also founded the MyROCK Diabetes Foundation, a charity established in honor of his late father.

Previously repped by Innovative Artists, he continues to be managed by Jeru Tillman.