Tony Rock, whose credits including hosting HBO’s stand-up series All Def Comedy, NBA TV’s The Warm Up and BET’s Black Card Revoked and Apollo Live, has inked with ICM Partners. The actor-comic is currently prepping as a featured act on the Platinum Comedy Tour alongside Mike Epps, Rickey Smiley and others.

This past TV season, Rock co-starred in his first network series, CBS’ short-lived comedy Living Biblically opposite Jay R. Ferguson.

Rock also founded the MyROCK Diabetes Foundation, a charity established in honor of his late father.

Previously repped by Innovative Artists, he continues to be managed by Jeru Tillman.