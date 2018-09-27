Tony Goldwyn will return to Broadway in Ivo van Hove’s much-anticipated production of Network, joining Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany in the stage adaptation of the 1976 Oscar-winning film.

Goldwyn will play Max Schumacher, the TV exec in the midst of a mid-life crisis played by the Oscar-nominated William Holden in the film. British actor Douglas Henshall originated the role in the West End production of the play last year.

Known to TV audiences for playing President Fitzgerald Grant in Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal and next to be seen onscreen in Netflix’s Chambers with Uma Thurman, Goldwyn has a long stage history. Among his credits: Theresa Rebeck’s The Water’s Edge, Craig Lucas’ The Dying Gaul, Holiday at Circle in the Square opposite Laura Linney, and an Obie-winning performance in The Sum of Us. He most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2010 revival of Promises, Promises.

Performances of Network begin on Saturday, November 10 at the Belasco Theatre, with an official opening on Thursday, December 6. Network had its world premiere at London’s National Theatre last November, with Cranston starring as the mad-as-hell newsman Howard Beale, a role he’ll reprise on Broadway.

Orphan Black’s Maslany will make her Broadway debut as Diana Christensen, the icy network executive played by Faye Dunaway in the movie.

Van Hove directs Network from Lee Hall’s adaptation of the Paddy Chayefsky-written film. Jan Versweyveld, Van Hove’s longtime collaborator, is the scenic and lighting designer.

Producers David Binder, the National Theatre, Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies announced the complete cast today. In addition to the three leads, the cast includes Joshua Boone, Alyssa Bresnahan, Ron Canada, Julian Elijah Martinez, Frank Wood (1999 Tony winner for Side Men), Nick Wyman, Barzin Akhavan, Jason Babinsky, Camila Canó Flaviá, Eric Chayefsky, Gina Daniels, Nicholas Guest, Joe Paulik, Susannah Perkins, Victoria Sendra, Henry Stram, Bill Timoney, Joseph Varca, Nicole Villamil and Jeena Yi.