Tom Selleck, the star of CBS’ Blue Bloods, has resigned from his post on the board of directors at the NRA. His publicist confirmed the news to Reuters today.

“Tom Selleck has stepped down from the board of the NRA due to his work schedule,” Annett Wolf said in a statement. She added that he remains a member of the nonprofit gun-rights association.

The board membership is difficult to find, but according to several reports Selleck was the leading vote-getter in its 2017 elections. The NRA board has several media figures in its ranks including Iran-contra figure and former Fox News host Oliver North, who has been tapped to become the organization’s next president.

The Trace website was the first with the news, reporting that Selleck has been a member of the NRA since he was 8 and has served on the board since 2005.

Season 9 of Blue Bloods premieres on CBS on September 28.